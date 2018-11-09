  • CBS4On Air

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Greater Eagle Fire Protection District pulled out all the stops — and all the puns — when they were called to rescue a cat stuck in a storm drain.

“Pawesome Rescue!” fire department officials wrote on Facebook. “A Cat-astrophe was averted this week.”

cat 6 Pawesome Rescue!: Firefighters Save Cat Stuck In Storm Drain

(credit: Greater Eagle Fire Protection District)

“Our crew was able to enter the storm drain and retrieve the frisky feline named Hazel.”

cat 10 Pawesome Rescue!: Firefighters Save Cat Stuck In Storm Drain

(credit: Greater Eagle Fire Protection District)

“After speaking with neighbors and conducting some Facebook investigation, we were able to reunite Hazel with her owners.”

cat 11 Pawesome Rescue!: Firefighters Save Cat Stuck In Storm Drain

(credit: Greater Eagle Fire Protection District)

“Thank you to all the community members that gave us information to get Hazel home! It ended pur-fectly!” officials wrote.

cat 12 Pawesome Rescue!: Firefighters Save Cat Stuck In Storm Drain

(credit: Greater Eagle Fire Protection District)

Heather Uzdavinis responded to the post, “I cant thank you enough for reuniting our family with our kitten! She is doing great! I truly love this community!! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!!”

