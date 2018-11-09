EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Greater Eagle Fire Protection District pulled out all the stops — and all the puns — when they were called to rescue a cat stuck in a storm drain.

“Pawesome Rescue!” fire department officials wrote on Facebook. “A Cat-astrophe was averted this week.”

“Our crew was able to enter the storm drain and retrieve the frisky feline named Hazel.”

“After speaking with neighbors and conducting some Facebook investigation, we were able to reunite Hazel with her owners.”

“Thank you to all the community members that gave us information to get Hazel home! It ended pur-fectly!” officials wrote.

Heather Uzdavinis responded to the post, “I cant thank you enough for reuniting our family with our kitten! She is doing great! I truly love this community!! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!!”