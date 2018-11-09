Filed Under:Clemency, John Hickenlooper, Pardons

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has issued pardons for 23 people determined to have moved past their criminal histories and to be contributing to their communities.

Hickenlooper’s clemency decisions were announced Friday.

Several cases involved convictions years ago for theft, non-violent drug possession and forgery.

gettyimages 1053193138 Gov. Hickenlooper Issues 23 More Pardons

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 10: Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper participates in a discussion as part of the Brookings Institution’s Middle Class Initiative October 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Hickenlooper, a Democrat, and Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, participated in the discussion and found common ground on issues related to the economy, trade, education and other areas. Both governors are seen as potential 2020 presidential candidates. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The governor’s review of petitions for clemency incorporates input from crime victims, victim advocates, judges and prosecutors, among others.

Hickenlooper has said he plans to complete reviews of about 475 clemency petitions before he leaves office in January.

To date, he has pardoned 89 people.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s