DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has issued pardons for 23 people determined to have moved past their criminal histories and to be contributing to their communities.

Hickenlooper’s clemency decisions were announced Friday.

Several cases involved convictions years ago for theft, non-violent drug possession and forgery.

The governor’s review of petitions for clemency incorporates input from crime victims, victim advocates, judges and prosecutors, among others.

Hickenlooper has said he plans to complete reviews of about 475 clemency petitions before he leaves office in January.

To date, he has pardoned 89 people.

