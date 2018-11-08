Filed Under:Aurora Police, Local TV, Post Office Robbery, South Ironton Avenue

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are investigating whether employees at a post office in Aurora were zip-tied and bound during a robbery on Thursday afternoon.

Officers rushed to the post office located at 1074 S. Ironton Avenue just before 4 p.m.

Employees told investigators with the Aurora Police Department that they were bound with zip-ties during the robbery.

Police tell CBS4 that they don’t believe anyone was seriously hurt.

The postal inspector is en route to the post office to investigate.

