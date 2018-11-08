Filed Under:Colorado Legislature, Colorado Senate, Leroy Garcia, Pueblo, Pueblo County

DENVER (AP) – Pueblo’s Sen. Leroy Garcia will serve as president of a Colorado Senate taken over by Democrats in this week’s election.

Garcia was chosen Thursday by the 19-member Democratic Senate caucus.

Democrats eliminated an 18-17 GOP majority in the 35-member chamber.

That completed a Colorado statehouse trifecta with Democrat Jared Polis’ gubernatorial win and a hefty Democratic majority in the House.

Sen. Lois Court of Arapahoe County was named president pro-tem. Sen. Steve Fenberg of Boulder County and Sen.-elect Faith Winter of Westminster were elected majority leader and caucus chair, respectively.

Democrats will hold a 19-16 majority when the Senate next convenes in January.

