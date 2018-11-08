  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Jacob Ind, Kermode Johnson, Teller County, Woodland Park

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — A 41-year-old Colorado man facing a retrial in the killing of his mother and stepfather in 1992 when he was 15 years old has pleaded guilty.

The Gazette reports that Jacob Patrick Ind pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the deaths of Kermode and Pamela Jordan in Woodland Park. The plea deal with prosecutors averts a retrial in which Ind was expected to argue that he killed the pair in self-defense after extensive abuse.

Ind was previously convicted of the killings and sentenced to life in prison. But he was granted a new trial last year after a judge ruled his rights were violated when his court-appointed attorney blocked him from taking the stand.

Teller County District Judge Lin Billings Vela is scheduled to sentence Ind on Dec. 20.

