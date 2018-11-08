  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Dana Zzyym, Driver's Licenses, Gender Colorado Division Of Motor Vehicles

DENVER (AP) – Colorado drivers who do not identify as male or female soon will be allowed to choose the letter X to represent their gender on their driver’s license.

fullsizerender Colorado Drivers Can Choose Gender X On Drivers License

(credit: Division of Motor Vehicles)

Officials with the Colorado Department of Revenue tell The Denver Post the new policy was created after judges in two cases found in favor of residents attempting to change their sex on government identification.

In one case, Dana Zzyym sued the U.S. State Department after the agency refused to issue a passport because Zzyym would not choose male or female as their gender on the application. Zzyym was born with ambiguous physical sexual characteristics.

gender passport 6pkg frame 815 Colorado Drivers Can Choose Gender X On Drivers License

Dana Zzyym (credit: CBS)

Colorado Revenue executive director Michael Hartman says the Division of Motor Vehicles adopted the new policy to avoid the possibility of being sued. It takes effect on Nov. 30.

