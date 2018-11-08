Filed Under:Chad Kelly, Denver Broncos, Local TV

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Former Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing.

Kelly, 24, was in court for the filing of charges in connection with his arrest for first-degree criminal trespass, a class 5 felony.

chad kelly in court from kusa via city pool link Former Bronco Chad Kelly Appears In Court

Chad Kelly (credit: CBS)

Kelly was arrested at a home in Englewood last month where he allegedly walked inside and sat down on the couch. He had apparently been at Von Miller’s party earlier in the night.

The Broncos chose Kelly as the 253 pick in the 7th round of the 2017 draft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s