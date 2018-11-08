CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Former Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing.

Kelly, 24, was in court for the filing of charges in connection with his arrest for first-degree criminal trespass, a class 5 felony.

Kelly was arrested at a home in Englewood last month where he allegedly walked inside and sat down on the couch. He had apparently been at Von Miller’s party earlier in the night.

The Broncos chose Kelly as the 253 pick in the 7th round of the 2017 draft.