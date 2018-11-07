ELECTION RESULTSSee the Colorado Campaign 2018 general election results
By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– The holidays are supposed to be a joyous time spent with loved ones. Unfortunately, many parents spend the season worried about how they’ll afford gifts or put a nutritious, hot meal on the table.

The Salvation Army wants to help them have a stress-free holiday.

Through their Christmas assistance program, families can sign up to receive toys and grocery store gift cards for holiday meals.

“Seeing the families when they receive the bag of toys or receive those food gift cards is great. The joy these families have in their faces is really wonderful,” said Lt. Grant Hall with the Salvation Army.

Last Christmas, the organization was able to give 22,000 toys and 4,500 boxes of food to families in the Denver metro area.

The Salvation Army wants to outdo those numbers this year, and make Christmas better for even more families.

Parents can come to any of the following locations and times to register to receive Christmas assistance.

Locations:
Denver Citadel Corps Community Center 4505 W Alameda Ave, Denver, CO 80219
Denver Red Shield 2915 High St, Denver, CO 80205
Denver West Adams Corps Community Center 2821 West 65th Pl, Denver, CO 80221
Centennial Corps Community Center 3900 E Arapahoe Rd, Centennial, CO 80122
Broomfield Corps Community Center 1080 Birch St, Broomfield, CO 80020-1443
Aurora Corps Community Center 802 Quari Ct, Aurora, CO 80011-6227

Times:
Day Schedule:
Wednesday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
‪Thursday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
‪Saturday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Evening Schedule:
Tuesday, Nov. 6 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
‪Friday, Nov. 9 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

What to bring:
– Picture ID
– 30-day current proof of address, like utility bill or lease
– Birth certificate or school records for all children in the household

For more information, residents may call ‪(303) 295-3366 or visit imsalvationarmy.org.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

