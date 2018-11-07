ELECTION RESULTSSee the Colorado Campaign 2018 general election results
DENVER (AP) — Democrat Jena Griswold has defeated Republican incumbent Wayne Williams in Colorado’s secretary of state race.

Griswold is a voting rights attorney and first-time candidate. Williams was seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election.PHOTO GALLERY: Election Day In Colorado 2018

Griswold criticized Williams for giving a short-lived presidential commission on voter fraud access to Colorado’s voter database. Williams said anyone could have the data because it’s public record.

jena griswold sot frame 658 Democrat Jena Griswold Wins Secretary Of State

Jena Griswold (credit: CBS)

Williams’ office was lauded for enacting one of the nation’s strictest election security protocols and making Colorado elections and campaign information accessible to the public.ELECTION RESULTS: See The Complete Colorado 2018 General Election Results

The office also oversees business and charity registrations and licensing, among other matters.

