ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Cottonwood Creek Elementary School in Englewood came together to celebrate Colorado veterans. Students held an assembly on Wednesday.

Students in kindergarten through 5th grade invited veterans from the community to hear a special song of gratitude. The students also read thank you letters.

Veterans say they were moved.

“I was really touched, it was so beautiful. I told my daughter, Laura, that it looked like they were practicing all year long, they did so well. They were all dressed up in red, white and blue,” said

The assembly was all in preparation for the Veterans Day holiday on Sunday.