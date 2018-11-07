ELECTION RESULTSSee the Colorado Campaign 2018 general election results
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cottonwood Creek Elementary School, Englewood, Local TV, Veterans Day

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Cottonwood Creek Elementary School in Englewood came together to celebrate Colorado veterans. Students held an assembly on Wednesday.

cottonwood school t4co tm 01 concatenated 104559 frame 8696 School Children Honor Veterans With Song & Thank You Letters

(credit: CBS)

Students in kindergarten through 5th grade invited veterans from the community to hear a special song of gratitude. The students also read thank you letters.

cottonwood school t4co tm 01 concatenated 104559 frame 8523 School Children Honor Veterans With Song & Thank You Letters

(credit: CBS)

Veterans say they were moved.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“I was really touched, it was so beautiful. I told my daughter, Laura, that it looked like they were practicing all year long, they did so well. They were all dressed up in red, white and blue,” said

cottonwood school t4co tm 01 concatenated 104559 frame 3866 School Children Honor Veterans With Song & Thank You Letters

(credit: CBS)

The assembly was all in preparation for the Veterans Day holiday on Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s