Filed Under:Carlos Guerra, Home Burglary, Thornton, Thornton Police

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police arrested the man CBS4 previously covered in October. The man was seen on home surveillance cameras burglarizing homes.

burglary manhunt 10pkg transfer frame 511 Accused Brazen Bike Burglar Caught In Thornton

(credit: Kerrie Vinnai)

On Wednesday, police announced they arrested Carlos Guerra, 46, for the crimes. Guerra faces multiple charges.

Shortly after the burglaries, neighbors banded together to help stop Guerra from attacking again. One woman caught the suspect hopping a fence onto their property.

The suspect was seen rummaging around for 15 minutes before leaving with a bag full of items, and then he rode away on his bicycle.

burglary manhunt 10pkg transfer frame 931 Accused Brazen Bike Burglar Caught In Thornton

(credit: CBS)

The video was posted online, and the neighborhood quickly stepped up to help find the suspect.

“We have become a tight knit community now because of this,” one man said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s