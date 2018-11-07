THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police arrested the man CBS4 previously covered in October. The man was seen on home surveillance cameras burglarizing homes.

On Wednesday, police announced they arrested Carlos Guerra, 46, for the crimes. Guerra faces multiple charges.

TPD arrested "The Brazen Bike Burglar" caught on surveilance camara in original Thornton. Carlos Guerra, 46, currently in the Adams County Detention Facility facing multiple charges. Thanks @CBSDenver @KarenMorfitt @CBS4Mark TPD Porch Pirate Prevention tips forthcoming…🏴‍☠️🚓 pic.twitter.com/XMZ7XLbaR8 — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 7, 2018

Shortly after the burglaries, neighbors banded together to help stop Guerra from attacking again. One woman caught the suspect hopping a fence onto their property.

The suspect was seen rummaging around for 15 minutes before leaving with a bag full of items, and then he rode away on his bicycle.

The video was posted online, and the neighborhood quickly stepped up to help find the suspect.

“We have become a tight knit community now because of this,” one man said.