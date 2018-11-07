DENVER (CBS4)– Just about an hour after five counties in Colorado were still counting their ballots for Election Day, the final tallies were completed.

Boulder, El Paso, Larimer, Jefferson and Kit Carson counties were the last counties to submit their final counts.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, 2,433,687 ballots were returned in Colorado. Of those, 795,739 are Democrat, 784,713 are Republican and 816,722 are unaffiliated.

