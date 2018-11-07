ELECTION RESULTSSee the Colorado Campaign 2018 general election results
DENVER (CBS4)– Just about an hour after five counties in Colorado were still counting their ballots for Election Day, the final tallies were completed.

Boulder, El Paso, Larimer, Jefferson and Kit Carson counties were the last counties to submit their final counts.

ballot problems 5pkg frame 376 Ballots For All Counties In Colorado Counted

(credit: CBS)

PHOTO GALLERY: Election Day In Colorado 2018

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, 2,433,687 ballots were returned in Colorado. Of those, 795,739 are Democrat, 784,713 are Republican and 816,722 are unaffiliated.

ELECTION RESULTS: See The Complete Colorado 2018 General Election Results

