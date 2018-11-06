ELECTION RESULTSSee the Colorado Campaign 2018 general election results
DENVER (AP) – Colorado Republican Rep. Scott Tipton has been re-elected to Congress.

Tipton defeated Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush on Tuesday to win his fifth term.

Rep. Scott Tipton (credit: CBS)

Tipton has previously survived Democratic challenges in a district that used to vote Democratic but is increasingly Republican. The 3rd Congressional District extends from Pueblo to the western slope.

Bush argued that Tipton was influenced to energy interests. Tipton argued that Mitsch Bush would kill rural jobs with her environmental proposals, and he tied her to national Democrats.

