AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – For the first time since the Congressional seat was created in the 1980s, a Democrat will represent Coloradans living in the state’s 6th Congressional District. Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger, defeated Republican incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Coffman in Tuesday’s election. Coffman held the seat for five terms.

Crow won the election by a margin of 52 to 44 percent in the district, which became more liberal leaning after redistricting following the 2010 census.

Coffman delivered a concession speech on Tuesday night a little over an hour after the polls closed.

The race made history for being the most expensive Colorado Congressional race ever. Nearly $23 million was spent on the race in 2018, according to CBS4’s election partner The Colorado Sun.

Coffman and Crow both made standing up to the Trump administration one of the hallmarks of their campaigns.

“We actually need leadership that can roll-up their sleeves, go to Washington to be a check on this administration, to balance out Washington DC,” said Crow.

The Democrat’s strategy was to tie Coffman to President Donald Trump’s policies.

Coffman pushed back, saying he was the only one in the race that pushed back against his own party.

But Crow argued that if voters were to elect the same people, they would get the same D.C. dysfunction. He said the country needs a new generation of leaders.

“We live in a very different world than we lived in just two years ago. I’m a very different candidate. I’ve never run for anything before. Everything is at stake. You look at health care, the need for quality affordable health care, immigration reform, climate change, gun violence,” he said.

If Democrats take control of the House, there will likely be efforts to impeach new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Trump. Crow said during a CBS4/CPT12 debate he wouldn’t support impeachment until seeing the evidence.

“I don’t want any president to fail, because we’re talking about the President of the United States, and if the president fails the country will suffer as a result of it.”

Crow says he’s the candidate of change.

“The next two years are going to determine the trajectory of this country for generations to come. It’s never been more important to step up and let your voice be heard,” Crow said.

Two Republicans, Tom Tancredo and Dan Schaefer, represented CD6 prior to Coffman. The district stretches across the western portions of Arapahoe and Adams counties and also includes a small section of Douglas County.