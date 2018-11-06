  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — It’s the final day for Colorado voters to cast their ballots in this year’s election.

Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to bring their ballots to a drop-off box or a voting center. They can also vote in person at a voting center but must provide identification.
It’s too late to return ballots by mail.

ballot problems 5pkg frame 155 Its The Final Day For Colorado Voters To Cast Their Ballots

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office says 45 percent of the state’s nearly 4 million voters had already voted as of Monday night.

