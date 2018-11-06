DENVER (AP) — It’s the final day for Colorado voters to cast their ballots in this year’s election.

Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to bring their ballots to a drop-off box or a voting center. They can also vote in person at a voting center but must provide identification.

It’s too late to return ballots by mail.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office says 45 percent of the state’s nearly 4 million voters had already voted as of Monday night.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)