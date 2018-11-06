By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis joined CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at The ViewHouse Centennial on Monday night for Xfinity Monday Live.

The Broncos fell to 3-6 with a 19-17 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

“Obviously disappointing without the win,” said Gotsis who had a season-high four tackles.

“We just got to keep building. It’s tough, but we’ve got stay together and just build for the future, and build for the remainder of this year. We’re not waving a white flag in our locker room,” added Gotsis.

The Broncos defense had a decent game despite the outcome. The Texans entered the game averaging 123 yards on the ground, but the Broncos held them to just 98 rushing yards.

“I think we’ve just become a lot more comfortable in the calls,” said Gotsis. “It’s everyone just coming together and we’re forming that family bond and we’re starting to trust each other a bit more.”

The Broncos have their bye this week and will return to action on Sunday November 18th when they travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

