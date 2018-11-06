  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adam Gotsis, Denver Broncos, Local TV, Xfinity Monday Live

By Michael Spencer

Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis joined CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at The ViewHouse Centennial on Monday night for Xfinity Monday Live.

The Broncos fell to 3-6 with a 19-17 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

“Obviously disappointing without the win,” said Gotsis who had a season-high four tackles.

“We just got to keep building. It’s tough, but we’ve got stay together and just build for the future, and build for the remainder of this year. We’re not waving a white flag in our locker room,” added Gotsis.

adam gotsis Got To Keep Building: Broncos DL Adam Gotsis Talks About Moving Forward

CBS4’s Michael Spencer interviews Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis (credit: CBS)

The Broncos defense had a decent game despite the outcome. The Texans entered the game averaging 123 yards on the ground, but the Broncos held them to just 98 rushing yards.

“I think we’ve just become a lot more comfortable in the calls,” said Gotsis. “It’s everyone just coming together and we’re forming that family bond and we’re starting to trust each other a bit more.”

adam gotsis xml Got To Keep Building: Broncos DL Adam Gotsis Talks About Moving Forward

Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis (credit: CBS)

The Broncos have their bye this week and will return to action on Sunday November 18th when they travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s