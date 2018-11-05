  • CBS4On Air

DEL NORTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Three orphaned bear cubs are almost ready to hibernate for the winter. The previously-underweight black bears were captured with their mother west of Sedalia in October.

The mother was deemed a safety concern and was euthanized. The cubs were then taken to the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center to pack on more weight.

They’ve already gained 15 pounds since they were found on Oct. 12.

Biologists say the cubs should be ready to go into artificial dens in their natural habitat sometime in January. The cubs are already being adapted to the sleeping quarters.

When the bears wake up, they’ll already be back in the wild.

