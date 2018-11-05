  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Highway 24, Local TV, Richard Krochta

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol honored a truck driver who saved two people from a burning car. It happened in August along Highway 24.

Richard Krochta spotted the car fully engulfed in flames, and he heard people screaming for help from inside.

He says he didn’t hesitate to help. He pulled the driver and passenger to safety before first responders got there.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO:

On Monday, Colorado State Patrol awarded him with the Certificate of Honor for his life-saving actions.

