COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol honored a truck driver who saved two people from a burning car. It happened in August along Highway 24.

Richard Krochta spotted the car fully engulfed in flames, and he heard people screaming for help from inside.

He says he didn’t hesitate to help. He pulled the driver and passenger to safety before first responders got there.

Saving lives is what matters most. Thanks to Richard Krochta for stepping in as a citizen. His actions directly saved others. pic.twitter.com/chuBuLrALK — CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) November 5, 2018

On Monday, Colorado State Patrol awarded him with the Certificate of Honor for his life-saving actions.