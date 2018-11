LOVELAND PASS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is trying to mitigate the threat of avalanches in the high country. Crews intentionally set off an avalanche with a newly-installed system in the Seven Sisters area path.

The system, known as Gaze-X, involves an automatic avalanche control device placed on the mountainside.

The blast releases built-up snow before it can cause problems for drivers or backcountry skiers.