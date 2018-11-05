  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Discussions with Denver and some of the other 20 cities that made the shortlist for Amazon HQ2 have “cooled” according to those familiar with the situation. Those sources talked to the Wall Street Journal about the future of the second headquarters location.

Some of the cities that still appear to be up for discussion as possible locations for Amazon’s second headquarters include Crystal City, Vir., Dallas and New York City. The tech giant is also considering multiple locations involving smaller sites.

Some of the other cities apparently not included in the latest round of talks in addition to Denver are Toronto, Atlanta, Nashville, and Raleigh.

Amazon is said to be negotiating with government officials in the top cities and those negotiations are likely in different phases.

Some sources believe Amazon will make the announcement this month but others believe it will be by year’s end.

Amazon announced plans more than a year ago to build a second headquarters which triggered a bidding process and audition for dozens of cities nationwide.

The Washington Post reported on Saturday that Crystal City was in advanced talks with Amazon.

