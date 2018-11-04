YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (CBS4) – A rock climber from Colorado had to be rescued from Mount Watkins in Yosemite National Park. Vincent Worth, 39, slipped and fell approximately 50 feet before his safety rope caught him.

Worth was injured and unable to ascend or repel from the rock face, and a helicopter was called in.

The helicopter remained about 20 feet from the granite face of the mountain during the rescue.

Worth was flown to a hospital to be treated.

The crew was also helped an uninjured climber who was with Worth.