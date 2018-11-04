Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Broadcaster Phil Simms, who is widely despised by many Broncos Fans, had a lot of praise for the team on Sunday at halftime.
“They gave them all they (could) in Kansas City and they’re playing hard here today. It’s a solid football team with a great foundation,” he said during the CBS Sports broadcast of the Denver-Houston game.
Simms also said there shouldn’t be any more talk of changing quarterbacks in Denver — he’s seeing good things from Case Keenum.
Simms is a member of the NFL Today on CBS.