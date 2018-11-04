Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Local TV, Phil Simms

DENVER (CBS4) – Broadcaster Phil Simms, who is widely despised by many Broncos Fans, had a lot of praise for the team on Sunday at halftime.

phil simms1 Phil Simms Praises Broncos: Solid Team, Great Foundation

Phil Simms (credit: CBS)

“They gave them all they (could) in Kansas City and they’re playing hard here today. It’s a solid football team with a great foundation,” he said during the CBS Sports broadcast of the Denver-Houston game.

gettyimages 1057348114 Phil Simms Praises Broncos: Solid Team, Great Foundation

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans drops to the ground to avoid a hit by defensive end DeMarcus Walker #57 and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb #55 of the Denver Broncos in the second quarter of a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Nov. 4, 2018. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Simms also said there shouldn’t be any more talk of changing quarterbacks in Denver — he’s seeing good things from Case Keenum.

Simms is a member of the NFL Today on CBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s