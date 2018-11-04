DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Arts Week kicked off on November 2nd with “Know Your Art” First Friday Arts Walk. On Saturday, November 3rd, 17 museums stayed open late for Free Night at the Museums.

Denver Arts Week continues with the Denver Film Festival and Denver Fashion Week through November 11th. There are hundreds of movies to see, and the city’s top fashion designers will be on display.

On November 9th, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science is doing a Night in Havana with dancing and custom cocktails to go with its CUBA exhibit. The kid-friendly version will be Saturday, November 10th.

As part of the Arts Week celebration, each of the Denver City Council members got $2,020 to incorporate more art into their district.

Phamaly Theatre Company is currently putting on a production of “Harvey”, the comedy tells the story a man who’s best friend is a 6-foot-tall pooka rabbit and how those around him react to this friendship.

There are hundreds of other Arts Week events going on through November 10th, and deals and discounts are available for many of them.