DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets revealed a throwback jersey which longtime fans are buzzing over. The rainbow city edition jersey is what the team wore in the 80s, and it’s still proving to be a fan favorite.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Dan Price has designed countless logos for professional teams, including the Colorado Avalanche and the Denver Outlaws. He even designed the logo which replaced the Nuggets’ iconic rainbow skyline.

He says, at the time, the NBA couldn’t get rid of it soon enough.

“It was flat and stagnant and looked corporate,” Price said. “There’s a lot going on there.”

The NBA once considered the skyline too odd and unlike the other teams. It’s kaleidoscope of colors were too difficult to reproduce and merchandise.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“They said ‘Since we’re changing it, let’s make something we could apply to a lot of different applications.'”

Twenty-five years later, the skyline is more popular than ever. Nike is hoping to capitalize.

“I would imagine that Nike’s target is the younger people. So their look at this is based on nostalgia versus memories,” Price said.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Nike’s new design makes something old, new.

“They might’ve gone back to this strictly for merchandise sales knowing that the colors and the graphics might be more popular than anything else.”

