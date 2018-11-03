DENVER (CBS4) – The Junior League of Denver is celebrating its 39th year of hosting the Mile High Holiday Mart at the University of Denver. The holiday mart showcases talented local merchants selling their art, jewelry, crafts and other goods just in time for the holiday season.

The holiday mart runs from Nov. 9 through Nov. 11 on the University of Denver Campus.

All proceeds from the event support the League’s mission of developing women’s potential as well as improving literacy rates and providing access to books for children through the 3rd grade in the Denver metro area.

Find more information here: https://www.jld.org/fundraisers/mile-high-holiday-mart/