DENVER(CBS4) – A send off ceremony was held on Saturday for some members of the Colorado Army National Guard. Six members of the Army Space Support team are being deployed to the Middle East in support of Task Force Spartan.

The team will operate space-based equipment to monitor and provide weather data to support troops. Family and friends of the soldiers were at the ceremony.

They say it’s hard to see their loved ones leave.

“Just having that support. My husband and I, we kind of live far away from family, so we’re kind of each other’s support. So it’s just reaching out to family and things like that,” said Kimberly Jenkins.

The team is expected to be gone for about six months.