WEST POINT, N.Y. – A West Point prank gone wrong could mean the 22-year-old live mascot for the Air Force Academy may be euthanized.
Air Force and Army faced off on Saturday for the annual rivalry game.
The Gazette reports the white gyrfalcon, named Aurora, was taken from an Army colonel’s home and, while being kept by the Army cadets, the bird’s wing was injured.
An Air Force official told the newspaper the bird may need to be euthanized as a result.
The bird will reportedly be examined by a specialist in Colorado Springs.
Army held off Air Force 17-14 on Saturday for the 11th consecutive time.
The Commander in Chief’s Trophy will stay in the Army locker room.
Send the bird to Colorado State University, pronto. If the bird can be saved, it’s the vets there.