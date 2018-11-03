  • CBS4On Air

Air Force Academy, Aurora, Gyrfalcon

WEST POINT, N.Y. – A West Point prank gone wrong could mean the 22-year-old live mascot for the Air Force Academy may be euthanized.

Air Force and Army faced off on Saturday for the annual rivalry game.

gettyimages 72583854 Report: Air Force Mascot Seriously Injured In West Point Prank

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO – NOVEMBER 11: A mascot Falcon of the Air Force Falcons sits on the trainers arm during the game against of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 11, 2006 at Falcon Stadium on the Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Gazette reports the white gyrfalcon, named Aurora, was taken from an Army colonel’s home and, while being kept by the Army cadets, the bird’s wing was injured.

An Air Force official told the newspaper the bird may need to be euthanized as a result.

The bird will reportedly be examined by a specialist in Colorado Springs.

Army held off Air Force 17-14 on Saturday for the 11th consecutive time.

The Commander in Chief’s Trophy will stay in the Army locker room.

Comments
  1. David Tesler says:
    November 3, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Send the bird to Colorado State University, pronto. If the bird can be saved, it’s the vets there.

    Reply

