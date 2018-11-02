AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A full or partial evacuation of Rangeview High School took place late Friday morning after an alleged threat. The school is located at 17599 East Iliff Avenue in Aurora.

Some students have been evacuated from the school, according to a tweet from Aurora police.

UPDATE: ALL PARENTS of students at Rangeview HS please meet with Aurora Officers & evacuated students in the King Soopers parking lot at E. Iliff Ave. and S. Buckley Rd. Updates will be here. https://t.co/i3KYqQcwSz — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 2, 2018

Police haven’t revealed any details about what kind of threat is involved.

They said parents of students who have been evacuated should meet their students in the King Soopers parking lot at the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road.

“Just heard an officer tell a parent a student may have walked into the school with a gun. There are NO reports of shots. No injuries reported. School is on lockdown,” Kara Mason, a reporter for the Aurora Sentinel tweeted.