BREAKING NEWSAlleged threat triggers evacuation at Rangeview High School in Aurora
Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police, Local TV, Rangeview High School

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A full or partial evacuation of Rangeview High School took place late Friday morning after an alleged threat. The school is located at 17599 East Iliff Avenue in Aurora.

rangeview high school threat Alleged Threat Triggers Evacuation At High School In Aurora

(CBS)

Some students have been evacuated from the school, according to a tweet from Aurora police.

Police haven’t revealed any details about what kind of threat is involved.

They said parents of students who have been evacuated should meet their students in the King Soopers parking lot at the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road.

rangeview high school threat 2 Alleged Threat Triggers Evacuation At High School In Aurora

(CBS)

“Just heard an officer tell a parent a student may have walked into the school with a gun. There are NO reports of shots. No injuries reported. School is on lockdown,” Kara Mason, a reporter for the Aurora Sentinel tweeted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s