DENVER (CBS4) – The Art Students League of Denver hosts Demo & Dialogue so students can hear from professional artists.

Janey Skeer is one of the professional artists leading one of the sessions. She’ll be demonstrating, and talking about ceramics. She says she hopes the session helps budding artists feel more comfortable with clay.

“I show them a variety of techniques that are very user friendly, and very accessible in hand building. I show them numerous examples,” Skeer said.

The Art Students League of Denver is an organization that helps students of all ages learn all mediums of art from professional artists.

The organization added some Demo & Dialogue sessions as part of Denver Arts Week, a celebration of all things art in the Denver Metro Area.

