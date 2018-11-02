  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Art Students League of Denver. Demo & Dialogue, Ceramics, Denver Arts Week, Janey Skeer, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – The Art Students League of Denver hosts Demo & Dialogue so students can hear from professional artists.

week art 3 Demo & Dialogue Offers Access To Professional Artists

(credit CBS)

Janey Skeer is one of the professional artists leading one of the sessions. She’ll be demonstrating, and talking about ceramics. She says she hopes the session helps budding artists feel more comfortable with clay.

art students 1 Demo & Dialogue Offers Access To Professional Artists

(credit CBS)

“I show them a variety of techniques that are very user friendly, and very accessible in hand building. I show them numerous examples,” Skeer said.

art students 2 Demo & Dialogue Offers Access To Professional Artists

(credit CBS)

The Art Students League of Denver is an organization that helps students of all ages learn all mediums of art from professional artists.

LINK: Art Students League of Denver

The organization added some Demo & Dialogue sessions as part of Denver Arts Week, a celebration of all things art in the Denver Metro Area.

LINK: Denver Arts Week

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s