AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 24-year-old woman is in jail after being accused of breaking into one of Aurora’s newest fire stations, flooding it, ransacking the building and even decapitating a bird.

Multiple Aurora fire department sources told CBS4 about the bizarre incident that occurred late Monday night. Firefighters from Station 15, located at 1880 South Flat Rock Trail, had left the station for a call. Firefighters and police theorize that after they drove away and before the station’s bay doors automatically closed, Yesenia Griego sneaked into the building.

When they returned, the firefighters found an alarm going off, the doors open and the lights on and a fire hose spewing large amounts of water inside the 13,000 square foot building. In the laundry room, firefighter gear had been strewn around throughout the area. It appeared someone had activated a fire extinguisher and sprayed the area. A TV remote was broken and the station’s riding lawnmower had been ridden out of the station. They also found someone had smashed the windshields of firefighters’ vehicles parked at the station. Damage to the vehicles is estimated at $10,000.

And a bird that had been at the fire station was found decapitated in the parking lot.

According to an arrest affidavit in the case, officers tried to talk to Griego but “all she would do was make incoherent statements.. Griego also stated she does bath salts and marijuana.”

The police document goes on to say “Griego shouted at officers and fire personnel on scene that they stole her land and that her father lives in the fire house.”

Police say the damage to the fire station and the private vehicles “impaired and interrupted the ability of the fire station to respond to calls for service.”

Griego, who declined an interview request from CBS4, is being held at the Arapahoe County Jail on a felony burglary charge, criminal mischief and criminal tampering. Bond has been set at $25,000.

A spokesperson for the Aurora fire department declined to comment on the bizarre episode and referred CBS4 to the Aurora Police Department. A spokesman for Aurora police declined to discuss the case and referred calls to the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s office.

This is not the first time Station 15 has been in the news. When it was under construction in November 2017, the $7 million station caught fire and required a two-alarm response.

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.