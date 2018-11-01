  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:01 PMMom
    8:30 PMMurphy Brown
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ryan Zinke, U.S. Interior Department

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department said Thursday it wants to have its newly reorganized regions up and running by July 1.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s plan calls for realigning the department into 12 unified regions and relocating many decision-makers from Washington to field offices.

The department has nine major sub-agencies and multiple regional boundaries, many following state borders. The new unified boundaries are based on rivers and ecosystems rather than state borders.

steamboat zinke 6pkg frame 0 US Interior Department Sets July 1 Goal For Reorganization

Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke (credit: CBS)


Department officials say the reorganization would streamline decision-making and put managers closer to the lands they oversee.

Susan Combs, a Zinke adviser who is spearheading the reorganization, said Zinke wants to have a top manager appointed for each of the unified regions by the July 1 target date.

No date has been announced for moving any personnel to new locations.

Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Arizona, called the plan unworkable and vowed closer scrutiny if Democrats win a majority in the House of Representatives in Tuesday’s election.

“Secretary Zinke and Deputy Secretary (David) Bernhardt are smashing the Interior Department to pieces and telling employees to pick up the mess,” Grijalva said Thursday.

He said the Interior Department has not kept Democratic lawmakers updated on the plan and that the current Republican majority has not provided enough oversight.

“Should we hold a House majority in January, we will get to the bottom of why this work was done without congressional awareness,” said Grijalva, the ranking Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee.

Democrats would need to pick up 23 seats to capture the House majority.

Other critics have said the reorganization will make it harder for state officials to communicate with Interior Department officials. They point out that more than 90 percent of the department’s workforce of about 70,000 is already based outside Washington, and they question whether moving more employees would improve things.

The department manages 780,000 square miles of public lands, mostly in the West. They include national parks and monuments and many public lands rich in coal, oil and natural gas.

By DAN ELLIOTT, Associated Press

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s