DENVER (CBS4) – Kim Robards Dance will be in residence at The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace during Denver Arts Week.

“Soaring to New Heights” residency will be a behind-the-scenes look into the creative process of a professional modern dance company. The company will hold open hours from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, November 5th through Friday, November 9th, except on Thursday, November 8th, when they’ll be gone for a performance in the afternoon.

Members of the public are welcome to stop-by and watch the company’s rehearsal and choreography processes. There will be question-and-answer sessions with Artistic Director/Choreographer Kim Robards. It’s free for adults and children.

Denver Arts Week runs from November 2nd through November 10th, and is a celebration of all things arts in the city. There are nearly 400 events happening during Denver Arts Week.

