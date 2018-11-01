DENVER (CBS4)– Pres. Donald Trump tweeted his support for Colorado gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton on Thursday.

Trump tweeted his support for the Republican and stated, “@WalkerStapleton will be an extraordinary Governor for the State of Colorado. He is strong, smart, and has been successful at everything he has ever done….”

.@WalkerStapleton will be an extraordinary Governor for the State of Colorado. He is strong, smart, and has been successful at everything he has ever done…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2018

This is the second time the president has tweeted his support for Walker. Last month, he tweeted, “Walker Stapleton is running as the highly respected Republican Candidate for Governor of the Great State of Colorado. His credentials and talents are impeccable. He has my complete and total Endorsement!”

Walker Stapleton is running as the highly respected Republican Candidate for Governor of the Great State of Colorado. His credentials and talents are impeccable. He has my complete and total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2018

Stapleton is going up against Democrat Jared Polis in the Colorado governor’s race after Gov. John Hickenlooper was term limited.

Stapleton, the Republican State Treasurer, and Polis, the Democratic representative for Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, are poles apart on many topics, including health care, immigration and abortion.