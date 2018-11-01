  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Colorado Governor's Race, Donald Trump, Gubernatorial Race, Jared Polis, Local TV, Walker Stapleton

DENVER (CBS4)– Pres. Donald Trump tweeted his support for Colorado gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton on Thursday.

Trump tweeted his support for the Republican and stated, “@WalkerStapleton will be an extraordinary Governor for the State of Colorado. He is strong, smart, and has been successful at everything he has ever done….”

This is the second time the president has tweeted his support for Walker. Last month, he tweeted, “Walker Stapleton is running as the highly respected Republican Candidate for Governor of the Great State of Colorado. His credentials and talents are impeccable. He has my complete and total Endorsement!”

RELATED: CBS4 Governor’s Debate Recap: Polis, Stapleton Clash On The Issues

walker stapleton Pres. Trump Tweets Support For Walker Stapleton In Colorado Governors Race

Walker Stapleton (credit: CBS)

Stapleton is going up against Democrat Jared Polis in the Colorado governor’s race after Gov. John Hickenlooper was term limited.

immigration 5pkg frame 3010 Pres. Trump Tweets Support For Walker Stapleton In Colorado Governors Race

Rep. Jared Polis (credit: CBS)

Stapleton, the Republican State Treasurer, and Polis, the Democratic representative for Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, are poles apart on many topics, including health care, immigration and abortion.

governors race debate Pres. Trump Tweets Support For Walker Stapleton In Colorado Governors Race

(credit CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s