DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a man they believed tried to take a child at the Denver Pavilions on Saturday.

The attempted abduction happened about 11:20 a.m. Saturday near 16th Street and Glenarm.

Police have not released the age of the child or what happened leading up to the attempted abduction.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.