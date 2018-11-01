  • CBS4On Air

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Expert mountain bike riders in Colorado have a new trail where they can test their mettle. The Dakota Ridge South Trail is a highly technical mountain-bike only trail that opened Thursday in Jefferson County.

dakota ridge south trail photo credit jeff parker 003 After 2,400 Volunteer Hours, Expert Mountain Bike Trail Opens Near Red Rocks

(credit: Jeff Parker/Jefferson County Open Space)

The trail is .8 miles long and rated “Most Difficult,” according to Jefferson County Open Space. It’s located in Matthews/Winters Park and extends the Dakota Ridge Trail.

“The trail connects back to the shared-use Dakota Ridge Trail and Bailout Trail, leading to Red Rocks Park Amphitheatre Entrance 2 on the west side of Matthews/Winters Park,” Open Space officials said in a prepared statement.

Riders are required to ride in a clockwise direction on the trail and no hikers are allowed on any part of the route.

A total of approximately 2,400 volunteer hours went into the creation of the trail.

dakota ridge south trail 2 photo credit jeff parker After 2,400 Volunteer Hours, Expert Mountain Bike Trail Opens Near Red Rocks

(credit: Jeff Parker/Jeffco Open Space)

The new bike-only trail is part of a pilot program the county recently embarked on in an attempt to avoid issues between hikers and people riding bikes in the same space.

