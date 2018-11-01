AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Aurora on Halloween.

Residents of the Aurora neighborhood near East Montview Boulevard and Billings Street were asked to shelter in place at midday on Wednesday while they searched for the shooter.

Someone was shot to death in the area, which is close to Interstate 225. There is little information about who died or what led up to the shooting.

Police said students at nearby Sable Elementary are safe and no one was let into the building.

The Aurora Police Department said the 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night for the charge of First Degree Murder. His identity and photograph cannot be released because of his status as a juvenile.

Police said the investigation remains open and the prosecution of the case is now in the hands of the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.