By Ashton Altieri

WOLF CREEK PASS, Colo. (CBS4) – With three ski areas in Colorado already open for the season, the snow race is on!

The latest storm to hit Colorado took a southerly track across Colorado and therefore the southern mountains along the Highway 160 corridor definitely saw the most snow.

Wolf Creek Ski Area just northeast of Pagosa Springs reported 14 inches of fresh snow on Halloween morning. That brings their total for the season to a very impressive 54 inches. For comparison, in 2016 and 2017 there was no measurable snow at Wolf Creek before November and in 2015 they had only measured 15 inches by Halloween. In most seasons Wolf Creek receives more snowfall than any other ski area in Colorado with about 480 inches. So the mountain has already received more than 10% of their average annual total before November!

Currently Wolf Creek is only open to skiers on the weekends.

Meanwhile, in Summit County Arapahoe Basin reported 4 inches on Wednesday morning while nearby Loveland Ski Area reported 3.5 inches. That brings Loveland’s total for the season to 34 inches or 20 inches behind Wolf Creek.

The Colorado mountains will have additional chances for snow on Thursday, Friday and over the weekend however amounts are expected to be light.

