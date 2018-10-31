  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – A verdict was reached in a federal lawsuit between homeowners in Pueblo County and a neighboring marijuana grow facility being heard in Denver. The jury ruled in favor of the marijuana grow facility.

It took less than a day for them to come to their decision.

pot property values 6pkg transfer frame 115 Verdict Reached In Controversial Marijuana Grow Facility Lawsuit

Mike and Phillis Windy Hope Reilly say Cannacraft right next door to their home is violating their rights under the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act. The suit claims the grower is essentially a criminal organization engaged in multiple illegal acts each time it makes a sale.

It added the facility produces a skunk-like smell, noise pollution and has decreased their property values.

pot property values 6pkg transfer frame 297 Verdict Reached In Controversial Marijuana Grow Facility Lawsuit

On Monday, CBS4’s Rick Sallinger spoke with the owner of Cannacraft.

“It’s been tough both financially and personally. I am on the suit as Parker. I have no protection for my business,” Parker Walton said.

The case is being watched closely because there are similar cases filed elsewhere around the country.

