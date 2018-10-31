By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4) — Getting dressed up to go trick-or-treating is something children look forward to all month. Unfortunately, some are too sick on Halloween to go out.

That’s why the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children has “reverse” trick-or-treating.

Since many of the patients at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children can’t leave their rooms, the staff brought Halloween to them.

Hospital staff put on costumes and knocked on patient’s doors. Instead of asking trick-or-treat, they gave out baskets full of goodies.

Some parents brought costumes so their kids could join in on the fun. Faith, a patient at RMHC, was delivered her favorite “llama-corn” hat to wear on Halloween.

Faith and her brother can’t trick-or-treat together, so he sat at her bedside while the staff brought her candy.

Employees say being able to work with these children is priceless.

“We want to do everything we can do to help them experience the same holiday as their friends and peers who aren’t hospitalized. Any little thing we can do to bring a smile to their face is what we’re shooting for,” said Will Smitham, RMHC Senior VP.

Reverse trick-or-treating is just the first of many events the hospital has for patients throughout the holidays.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.