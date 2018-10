PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Pot users in southern Colorado could start getting charged more in taxes to help more students get a college education. A ballot measure in Pueblo County would increase the marijuana retail sales tax by 5.5 percent to expand a marijuana scholarship program.

Pueblo County’s excise tax percentage would be frozen at 2.25 percent if the ballot question passes.

The Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation is advocating for the change.