ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say claimed to be a Denver Broncos Player and sexually assaulted a woman. The assault reportedly happened in on July 14.

james otis turner arapco sheriff denver pd Man Arrested, Accused Of Posing As Broncos Player & Sex Assault

Investigators say James Turner, 49, was arrested in Denver on Wednesday.

The victim told investigators he claimed to be an active player on the team. Broncos officials and the National Football League confirm Turner has never been a player for the team.

Turner is on a no bond hold.

Anyone with information about these crimes or this suspect can contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477.

