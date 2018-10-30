  • CBS4On Air

By Tori Mason

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The number of multilingual students is growing in Colorado. The state wants to make sure they are getting the same quality of education as all students across the state.

Many Languages, One Future” is a report from A+ Colorado that measures the success of emerging multilingual students.

Colorado spends over $56 million every year on multilingual education, but little is known about which schools are best teaching theses students.

This newly released report helps educators understand how they’re performing in districts across the state.

It shows which schools are best helping multilingual students learn English and if they’re mastering everyday assignments.

In the last few years, multilingual students at Bear Creek High School have had some of the highest academic achievement levels in the state. Nearly half the student at BCHS are minorities.

Their principal, Lynn Torr, says much of their success is a result of teacher/student relationships.

“You can have the best instruction strategies in the world. You can collaborate and communicate until you’re blue in the face, but if you don’t have the relationships with the students and the families you’re not going to get the results,” said Torr.

The report also shows that while many schools are successful in helping students learn English, grades are still suffering.

Having this data will help schools make the necessary changes.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

