DENVER (AP) — A recent ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court creates new guidelines on what divorced spouses should do with their frozen embryos if the former couples are unable to come to an agreement.

The Denver Post reports the ruling issued Monday says courts must attempt to balance the interests of both parents when deciding the fate of such embryos.

Judges must consider how both people would use the embryos, whether a person can have children without the embryos and any financial or emotional hardships the person who does not want to be a parent would endure. Courts cannot consider if the person who wants to bring the embryos to term can afford to raise a child, how many children that parent already has or whether that person could adopt or raise non-biological children.

