AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora firefighters found a box of four abandoned puppies Tuesday morning. They wasted no time taking them to the vet.

Firefighters say they found the puppies along Peoria Street.

Crews at Station 4 were notified of a box of abandoned puppies this morning along Peoria St. and provided care right away at the station! Our Rescue 4 unit then transported puppies to @VCAPetHealth /Alameda East where the pups are receiving care. #Puppies #CaringCrews pic.twitter.com/2uaAt96YLo — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) October 30, 2018

The puppies are being cared for at VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital. As seen from the pictures AFR provided, the puppies looked malnourished and dirty. One puppy laid with an oxygen mask over its snout.

It’s unclear who left the puppies or why. It’s also unclear if or when the puppies will be available for adoption.