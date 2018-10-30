  • CBS4On Air

Aurora
Rescued puppies (credit: CBS)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora firefighters found a box of four abandoned puppies Tuesday morning. They wasted no time taking them to the vet.

Firefighters say they found the puppies along Peoria Street.

The puppies are being cared for at VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital. As seen from the pictures AFR provided, the puppies looked malnourished and dirty. One puppy laid with an oxygen mask over its snout.

aurora puppies 2 aurora fire rescue Firefighters Rescue Box Of Puppies & Rush Them To The Vet

(credit: CBS)

It’s unclear who left the puppies or why. It’s also unclear if or when the puppies will be available for adoption.

