By Matt Kroschel

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado 4th grader hopes to gather 1,000 pounds of candy this Halloween. Libbie Stanton says she wants to donate every last piece to our service members around the world.

Libbie, a student at Vail Mountain School, partnered with the Town of Vail to collect unused candy for the Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops program. The program ships donated candy to deployed service members stationed all over the world.

Libbie, 9, says the program helps remind our troops we are thinking of them.

“It makes me feel good to know they are getting this candy and knowing they are not forgotten,” Stanton said.

Drop off locations will be available Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 12 at the following locations in Vail:

The Welcome Centers in Lionshead and Vail Village

Vail Public Library

Vail Municipal Building

Vail Mountain School

This will be the third year for the local Treats for Troops collection.

Last year, more than 600 pounds of candy were collected and delivered to the Veterans Service Center in Denver.

