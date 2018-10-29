  • CBS4On Air

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Although the draw of the big city appeals to many, not everyone craves the crowded spaces or challenges an urban area has to offer. Living in a city with a smaller population can mean a more economical cost of living for some families.

Littleton and Castle Rock both make the list of the top small cities in America, according to WalletHub.com.

The study compared more than 1,200 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 40 key indicators of livability which include housing costs, schools, and restaurants.

Littleton ranks 647 out of the 1,200 for affordability, with Castle Rock ranking at 137.

For quality of life, Littleton comes in at 18 with Castle Rock coming in at 477.

In the category education and health, both of the small cities are ranking very high with Castle Rock coming in at number two and Littleton at 104.

Other cities to make the top of the list include Leawood, Kan., Eden Prairie, Minn. and West Fargo, ND.

