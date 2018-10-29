DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is cleaning up an area in the Ballpark neighborhood in Denver where the homeless have essentially built a tent city.

Police blocked off several blocks surrounding the camp near 23rd and Lawrence on Monday morning because of increasing concerns about health and safety.

There have been fires and the area has been contaminated with biohazards and human waste.

The city says it is not just cleaning up the area but also trying to connect with the homeless and help them get into shelters to get them off the street before Tuesday’s drop in temperatures and snow.

This neighborhood has been the site of huge homeless camps in recent years with police and cleanup crews “sweeping” the area to avoid contamination from human waste, drug paraphernalia and rodents.