(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Two cities in Colorado are the recipients of a $1 million prize Both Denver and Fort Collins won the U.S. Mayor’s Challenge.

The award from Bloomberg Philanthropies recognizes cities for developing innovative ways to improve the lives of people who live there.

denver city skyline Colorado Only State With 2 Winning Cities In U.S. Mayors Challenge

(credit: CBS)

Denver was selected for partnering with Denver Public Schools to install air quality monitors at schools.

img 4821 Colorado Only State With 2 Winning Cities In U.S. Mayors Challenge

City of Fort Collins City Hall (credit: CBS)

Fort Collins was selected for improving the energy efficiency of low-income rental homes.

Only nine cities nationwide received the award. Colorado is the only state with two winners.

