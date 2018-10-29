DENVER (CBS4)– Two cities in Colorado are the recipients of a $1 million prize Both Denver and Fort Collins won the U.S. Mayor’s Challenge.

The award from Bloomberg Philanthropies recognizes cities for developing innovative ways to improve the lives of people who live there.

Denver was selected for partnering with Denver Public Schools to install air quality monitors at schools.

Fort Collins was selected for improving the energy efficiency of low-income rental homes.

Only nine cities nationwide received the award. Colorado is the only state with two winners.