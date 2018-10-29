BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One northbound lane of the Diagonal Highway that connects the Foothills Parkway between 47th Street and the exit ramp to Boulder will be closed for several days starting on Monday.

There is only one lane open which is expected to slow down the evening commute on Monday and Tuesday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure is needed to reconstruct the exit ramp as part of the Diagonal Crossing development.

The lane is expected to reopen by Nov. 7.