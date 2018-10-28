By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re a fan of the recent mild and dry weather then get out and take advantage of it soon because changes are on the way.

Today and tomorrow will be mild and dry but windy at times. Occasional cloud cover is expected, much like we saw on Saturday.

Looking at the week ahead, a storm system currently near Washington will dive into the central Rockies by Tuesday and it will bring much cooler temperatures and a chance for some rain and snow.

It does not appear to be a significant storm and any precipitation that falls should end before it’s time to go out and Trick-or-Treating Wednesday night.

Having said that, it will be a chilly Halloween night so you may need to plan for a jacket to go with your costume.

Right now we anticipate temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s Wednesday evening.

